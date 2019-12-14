“I know that fans from both sides of the market will be supportive of the Orioles when we turn back to where we were a few years ago, a playoff-caliber, exciting team,” Elias said. “I think that the fact that the Nationals won the World Series, it’s good for baseball in the region, but more specifically, I look at it from the perspective of I remember where they were, and they built that organization the way we’re building the Orioles right now. Scouting, a very strong international focus, they were patient, they did a good job with some high draft picks — which we’re in the midst of right now — and it shows that that exact model can lead to where the Nats are.