General manager Mike Elias, manager Brandon Hyde and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal are scheduled to speak as part of the event in a session emceed by MASN host and 105.7 The Fan broadcaster Rob Long. The Winter Warm-Up will also include local vendors, businesses, and food trucks; live holiday music; festive photobooths; ice sculpture demonstrations; and holiday face painting. The event is not a replacement for FanFest, with the Orioles striving to engage with their fans in various ways throughout the offseason and into the 2020 campaign.