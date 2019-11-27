The Orioles will host their first “Winter Warm-Up” event at Camden Yards from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 14, with fans able to enjoy the holiday season on Eutaw Street and the surrounding areas of the ballpark.
General manager Mike Elias, manager Brandon Hyde and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal are scheduled to speak as part of the event in a session emceed by MASN host and 105.7 The Fan broadcaster Rob Long. The Winter Warm-Up will also include local vendors, businesses, and food trucks; live holiday music; festive photobooths; ice sculpture demonstrations; and holiday face painting. The event is not a replacement for FanFest, with the Orioles striving to engage with their fans in various ways throughout the offseason and into the 2020 campaign.
The first 1,000 fans in attendance at Winter Warm-Up will receive an Orioles sherpa blanket. Fans are asked to donate $5 or a winter jacket for entry, with proceeds going to Baltimore nonprofit Paul’s Place, with 2020 Birdland Members able to enter for free and enjoy exclusive opportunities during the Winter Warm-Up. Parking will be available for free at Lot A, with fans able to make their donation near and enter through Gate A.
During the event, the Orioles Official Team Store will have a 50% discount on all items, with the first 200 purchasers receiving an Orioles ornament. The Orioles Authentic Store will offer a 25% discount.
For more information, fans can go to orioles.com/winterwarmup.
Mancini hosting benefit for Mo Gaba ahead of Ravens game
Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, along with BMORE Around Town and Maryland country duo LoCash, will host the #PurpleTailgate before Sunday’s Ravens game against the San Francisco 49ers from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with proceeds supporting 13-year-old Orioles and Ravens fan Mo Gaba’s fourth battle against cancer.
Tickets start at $50, or $25 for children aged 16 or younger, and are available at BMOREAroundTown.com/Events. Passes include selected unlimited food and beverages, tailgate games, a commemorative koozie and live music, as well as opportunities to participate in a silent auction and raffles that will benefit Gaba.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Mancini is among many local athletes who have bonded with Gaba, who the 2019 Most Valuable Oriole partly credited for helping him break out of a first-half slump in 2018.