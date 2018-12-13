Breaking down the players who the Orioles might select in Thursday's Rule 5 draft

With a pair of open 40-man roster spots and the team's protracted managerial search occupying much of the time at this week's winter meetings, the Orioles' main roster-oriented activity this week will likely be Thursday's Rule 5 draft.

They hold the first overall pick, a distinction that came by virtue of their 115-loss season in 2018, and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said they’d use that pick with a consideration toward talent instead of a positional need while keeping a list of possibilities for a second pick.

“We had a big meeting yesterday with all of our scouts — everyone who's here — to discuss the options,” Elias said Wednesday. “We're going to have another smaller option tonight and make a decision. We will use the pick, and we will have a list of players that if they're still available for the second pick, we'll use the second pick. But if those players all get taken, and we run out, we will not use the pick.”

Because the Houston Astros, Elias’ former club, spent so much time building up their farm system, they didn't really participate in the Rule 5 draft after the first year or two under general manager Jeff Luhnow. He did get utility man Marwin González in their first Rule 5 draft, but didn't keep a player they selected since reliever Josh Fields in 2012.

The Orioles, by contrast, loved the Rule 5 draft under executive vice president Dan Duquette. They got a utility infielder in Ryan Flaherty in 2011 and a bench outfielder in Joey Rickard in 2016. However, the total net contribution of their Rule 5 picks they've kept on the major league roster under Duquette (Flaherty, left-hander T.J. McFarland, right-hander Jason García, Rickard, outfielder Anthony Santander, left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. and right-hander Pedro Araujo) is 1.2 wins above replacement (WAR), according to FanGraphs.

This year's crop of players might be the one to change that, depending on what Elias and his staff are looking for. The Orioles have holes in the middle of the infield and could probably use some starting and relieving depth, though the amount of optionable starting pitching depth they've acquired might make a starter who can't be optioned a bit moot this spring.

“The Rule 5 draft is tricky because they need to stay on the major league roster all year, so even when your approach is to go for the best talent available, which is our approach this year, you still have to be cognizant of, 'Boy, can we keep this guy on the roster all year?' ” Elias said. “Then, you have to start thinking about things like positions. I don't know how else to answer it except for it's a balancing act, but it is a secondary consideration in our case this year. We're going to be thinking about the talent first, and say, OK, can we successfully keep this player on the 25-man roster all year?”

Here are some players who might be in consideration when the Orioles make their selections in the Rule 5 draft Thursday, starting at noon:

Shortstops

Richie Martin, Oakland Athletics

A former first-round pick whose glove has never been in question, Martin was left unprotected because of questions over his bat. He broke out to the tune of a .300/.368/.429 batting line at Double-A Midland this year, with six home runs and 29 doubles, but the power and contact ability is new. One rival scout said the Orioles shouldn't overthink it and simply take Martin, plug him in at shortstop and move on to the next task. We'll see if it's that simple.

Jonathan Arauz, Houston Astros

Arauz was in Rookie ball when the Astros brought him back as an add-on in the Ken Giles trade with the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2015 winter meetings, and there's plenty of intelligence on him in the new Orioles' front office. Arauz hit well (.299/.392/.471) in Low-A in 2018, but struggled after a promotion to the Carolina League. Selecting him at this stage would be based on the belief that his glove could play in the majors, and that, despite his developing bat, his lack of strikeouts in the minors will be an asset.

Other names to note: Leonardo Rivas, Los Angeles Angesls; Chris Torres, Miami Marlins

Second base (and utility)

Tyler Krieger, Cleveland Indians

A teammate of Orioles utility man Steve Wilkerson at Clemson, Krieger would bring a lot of the same defensive capabilities to compete with him for that bench infield spot. A line-drive hitter who has always played steady second base, Krieger added left field and center field to his repertoire in his second go-around this summer at Double-A Akron, where he hit .276/.332/.372 with 22 doubles and five home runs.

Ray-Patrick Didder, Atlanta Braves

Didder has gotten a lot of love from the folks at Baseball America, who see his up-the-middle abilities in both the infield and outfield as assets a he grows into his swing and starts to make more contact. He hasn't shown the ability to do much more than hit singles, but he can steal bases and play solid defense if the opportunity arises.

D.J. Burt, Kansas City Royals

A repeater at High-A Wilmington this year, Burt hit .280 while playing second base, third base, shortstop and left field, but brings an intriguing combination of speed and on-base capability that could fit in well with some of the Orioles' new faces, such as Cedric Mullins and Jonathan Villar.

Drew Jackson, Los Angeles Dodgers