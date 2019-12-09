How does that relate to some of the Orioles’ remaining stars like Trey Mancini and Mychal Givens? It seems like the winter meetings will go a long way toward explaining that. Elias was clear that just because they’ve already made trades doesn’t mean the club doesn’t value those two players, who have the mixture of talent and club control on their side that makes them worth keeping. Mancini is the team’s unquestioned star and blossomed into the franchise’s face in a great 2019 season. Givens will be a tremendous asset in a consistent late-inning role, like the one the Orioles had him in when their bullpen was stacked in 2016 and 2017.