Chance Sisco, Rio Ruiz lift Orioles over Phillies, 5-4, for fourth straight victory

Chance Sisco and Rio Ruiz spent baseball’s shutdown this spring living together with their families at Sisco’s Florida home.
Their work together paid off in a big way Wednesday night for the Orioles in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the team’s fourth straight win and another brick in the impressive season they’re putting together.
Sisco and Ruiz each had solo home runs to build and pad the Orioles’ late lead, with Sisco adding a two-run single early and Ruiz making a wonderful play at third base to end the eighth inning and keep that lead intact.
With runners on first and second and two out, Ruiz went to his left to field a ground ball by Andrew McCutchen. As he was falling to the ground, he shoveled it toward second base. The throw made it to an outstretched Hanser Alberto on its fifth hop and narrowly beat the runner.
Ruiz’s home run broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning, and Sisco’s came in the seventh. The Orioles’ scoring opened on a home run by Anthony Santander in the third.
The Orioles (9-7) have the chance to sweep the Phillies on Thursday afternoon. They’ve now won their fourth series in six chances.
LeBlanc labors
From the first inning on, veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc was in a situation a pitcher who likes to pitch at the edges and avoid the big part of home plate never enjoys: he couldn’t get a called strike.
LeBlanc walked three and allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts in 3⅓ innings, and was spared worse when Shawn Armstrong got a double play on his first relief pitch to end the fourth inning.
Bullpen is back
A night after the Orioles’ relievers turned back the clocks and gave away leads as quickly as the hitters gained them, Wednesday’s performance was much more in line with the level they’ve found for most of this surprising 2020 season.
Armstrong had a scoreless fifth inning as well, and Travis Lakins Sr. struck out the side in the sixth. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless seventh and Miguel Castro got into trouble in the eighth and allowed a run, only to be bailed out by Ruiz’s tremendous play to get him out of the inning.
Cole Sulser, after losing a ninth-inning lead the night before, came in for his fourth save of the season.
Around the horn
- Manager Brandon Hyde said José Iglesias, who was back in the lineup, could be someone who gets frequent days off because of his quadriceps injury.
- Hyde hopes left-hander John Means and right-hander Jorge López, both of whom are in the COVID-19 intake process, could be available soon.