Gabriel Ynoa, Orioles find out hard way in 16-2 loss that Oakland Coliseum isn't as big as it looks

The Oakland Coliseum has long had a reputation as a pitcher’s park, thanks to its huge foul areas and spacious outfield, but the Orioles found out Tuesday night that appearances can be deceiving.

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa and two relief pitchers combined to give up six home runs in an ugly 16-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics that featured a 10-run seventh inning and, amazingly, lasted only two hours and 28 minutes.

And as a witness to a train wreck might say, it all happened so fast.

The score was 4-2 entering the sixth inning and the game was humming along when Ynoa allowed a two-run homer to A’s outfielder Robbie Grossman to stretch the Oakland lead to a fairly comfortable four runs. Ten batters later, Stephen Piscotty completed the carnage with a three-run shot off veteran reliever Dan Straily.

Left-hander Paul Fry stopped by in the middle of the inning to allow four runs, but Straily took the body shots. He allowed a long three-run home run to Khris Davis — the first batter he faced — and another to Piscotty before the inning mercifully ended. He also gave up a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Chad Pinder in the seventh inning.

Straily allowed seven runs in an inning and a third in his previous outing Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, so it’s entirely possible there will be a roster move in his immediate future. But manager Brandon Hyde wasn’t inclined to use up any more of his battered bullpen with an afternoon game looming on Wednesday.

The only thing that could have made things worse was if the Orioles had lost this game to the U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer team.

On a night of offensive fireworks, the Orioles had only one offensive highlight. Jonathan Villar hit a long home run to center field in a two-run Orioles fifth that cut a four-run Oakland lead in half.

It was a fairly nondescript game to that point. A’s pitcher Brett Anderson retired 13 of the first 14 Orioles batters and Ynoa allowed just a run on two hits through his first three innings.

The A’s stretched their lead in the fourth when Matt Olson doubled to open the inning, Ynoa hit Davis with a pitch and Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer.

Anderson worked seven strong innings and allowed four hits and just one earned run to improve his record to 7-4.

Right-handed reliever Jimmy Yacabonis will take the mound for the Orioles as an “opener” on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-3) will start for the A’s.

