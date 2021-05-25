Former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters among players on Team USA baseball roster for Olympic qualifying

A four-time All-Star with the Orioles from 2009 to 2016, Wieters spent two seasons with the Washington Nationals and two with the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting .200 in 19 games in 2020. The former No. 5 overall pick, who turned 35 on Friday, did not sign with a major league team this year. He’s joined by Jackson, who pitched three games for the Orioles in 2017 among his 17-year career with a major league-record 14 clubs.