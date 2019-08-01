Orioles offering tickets at 1989 prices for Astros series to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Why Not?’ team

As part of the celebration of the 1989 team, before the 7:05 p.m. game against the Astros on Aug. 9, the Orioles will hold a special pregame ceremony honoring the members of the 1989 team. Those scheduled to be in attendance include Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., Jeff Ballard, Phil Bradley, Mike Devereaux, Rene Gonzales, Tim Hulett, Dave Johnson, Bob Milacki, Gregg Olson, Joe Orsulak, Jamie Quirk, Bill Ripken, Dave Schmidt, Larry Sheets, Mike Smith, Mark Williamson and Craig Worthington.