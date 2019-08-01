Orioles offering tickets at 1989 prices for Astros series to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Why Not?’ team

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Orioles’ “Why Not?” season, the team is offering tickets at 1989 prices for its Aug. 9-11 series against the Houston Astros.
The offer is a flash sale that runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are available while supplies last.
To reflect the 1989 pricing at Memorial Stadium, tickets in Terrace Box sections 1-17 will cost $8.50, while Upper Reserve sections 316-324 and 348-356 will cost $6.50. Up to eight tickets per transaction are allowed. The offer is valid exclusively at orioles.com/WhyNot.
As part of the celebration of the 1989 team, before the 7:05 p.m. game against the Astros on Aug. 9, the Orioles will hold a special pregame ceremony honoring the members of the 1989 team. Those scheduled to be in attendance include Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., Jeff Ballard, Phil Bradley, Mike Devereaux, Rene Gonzales, Tim Hulett, Dave Johnson, Bob Milacki, Gregg Olson, Joe Orsulak, Jamie Quirk, Bill Ripken, Dave Schmidt, Larry Sheets, Mike Smith, Mark Williamson and Craig Worthington.
One year after the Orioles’ infamous 0-21 start led to a 54-107 season, the 1989 team, led by manager Frank Robinson, stayed in the playoff hunt until the final weekend, but fell just short at 87-75.
The first 20,000 fans 15 and over attending the Aug. 9 game will receive a 1989 “Why Not?” T-shirt. Orioles players, coaches and uniformed personnel will also wear throwback 1989 jerseys and caps, which will be autographed, authenticated and auctioned online at orioles.com/auctions to benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation.