Tuesday's Orioles-White Sox game postponed due to rain; doubleheader set for Wednesday

Tuesday’s Orioles-White Sox game was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader for Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning at 4:10 p.m. Eastern.

Local forecasts have rain as a near-certainty for most of Tuesday, although Wednesday’s forecast calls for rain most of the day as well, albeit with warmer weather.

Check back here throughout the season to see which players (and how many) the Orioles add to their 25-man roster during their rebuild.

The Orioles had a similar doubleheader on April 20 after a rainout the day before at Camden Yards with the Minnesota Twins.

Tuesday’s rainout means the Orioles close their March/April account having allowed 72 home runs by May 1. The previous major league record was 51.

Starting pitchers Andrew Cashner and David Hess will have the opportunity to start May off on a better note for the Orioles (10-20).

Note: The Orioles added right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong to the 25-man roster on Tuesday. The team acquired him off waivers Sunday from the Seattle Mariners.

