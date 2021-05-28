Orioles’ Trey Mancini exits in first inning vs. White Sox after getting hit by pitch in right elbow; X-rays negative

When it rains, it pours.
Trying to avoid their second 10-game losing streak in three years, the Orioles lost their best offensive producer in the first inning of Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.
After a 20-minute rain delay at Guaranteed Rate Field and a leadoff single from Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini was hit in his right elbow by a 95 mph fastball from Chicago starter Dylan Cease. Baltimore’s first baseman immediately collapsed in the batter’s box and was checked by the team’s training staff.
He initially stayed in the game, running the bases as Cease retired the next three batters in a scoreless top of the first, but Pat Valaika replaced him at first for the bottom half. The team announced later in the game that Mancini suffered a bruise on the elbow, but initial X-rays and exam were negative for any breaks.
Despite the team’s struggles, Mancini has thrived after missing the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatment for a colon cancer diagnosis. He entered the day one back of the major league for RBIs with 42, and he leads the club in many offensive categories, including home runs, doubles and OPS.
This story will be updated.