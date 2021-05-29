Orioles-White Sox game postponed by weather; teams to play doubleheader Saturday

The Orioles’ losing streak will remain at 10 for another day.
Inclement weather caused the postponement of Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 2:10 p.m. Right-hander Matt Harvey, Friday’s scheduled starter, will start the first game, with left-hander John Means going in the second.
Baltimore has lost the first 10 of what was scheduled to be 16 games in as many days, with Friday’s postponement giving the Orioles their first game-less day since May 17. It also possibly means they could get back Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle, neither of whom were in the club’s lineup for Friday while dealing with soreness and bruises from recent hit-by-pitches.
With their respective ailments — Mancini’s right elbow and Mountcastle’s left hand — the Orioles promoted Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Norfolk to handle first base. Originally in Friday’s lineup batting eighth, Nevin could make his major league debut on his 24th birthday if Mancini and Mountcastle remain out of action Saturday. The Orioles opened a roster spot by optioning left-hander Brandon Waddell to Norfolk.
“We dodged a bullet with Mancini,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the postponement. “He’s feeling a lot better. Elbow’s still sore, but he feels like he should be good to go here in the next day or two, so we’re encouraged by that.”
“Mountcastle’s hand is also feeling a lot better today. He’s taking some swings in the cage right now and I’m hoping that he’ll potentially be available off the bench tonight and maybe at some point get a start this weekend.”
Nevin was one of three prospects the Orioles acquired from the Colorado Rockies in last year’s trade for reliever Mychal Givens. He’s the son of New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin and was the 38th overall pick in the 2015 draft. A career .283/.357/.442 minor league hitter, Nevin’s five home runs in 2021 led the Tides.
“I was texting with his dad this afternoon, congratulating him and his family on Tyler making his debut,” Hyde said. “He’s got some pop and a corner guy that can hit some home runs for you. In spring training, I thought he used the whole field well. Put some powers numbers up on Norfolk.”
Thanks to some rain in Chicago, he’ll have to wait another day to put that pop on display for the Orioles.
Longest Orioles slumps
O’s losing streaks of 10 games or more since moving to Baltimore:
Lost 21 — April 4-28, 1988
Lost 14 — Aug. 11-25, 1954
Lost 13 — Sept. 17-30, 2009
Lost 12 — Aug. 16-28, 2004
Lost 12 — Sept. 18-29, 2002
Lost 12 — June 18-July 3, 1955
Lost 11 — July 27-Aug, 8, 1958
Lost 10 — May 18-27, 2020
Lost 10 — June 12-21, 2019
Lost 10 — May 26-June 5, 2010
Lost 10 — Sept. 17-26, 2008
Lost 10 — Sept. 1-19, 2001
Lost 10 — June 23-July 3, 1999
Lost 10 — Aug 23-Sept 2, 1998
Lost 10 — June 3-13, 1987