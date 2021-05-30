Orioles drop 13th straight game, completing winless road trip with 3-1 loss to White Sox

Their opponents, meanwhile, have been unrelenting in doing so. One inning after the Orioles failed to score with the bases loaded and the middle of their lineup facing Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson singled and stole second, then promptly found himself picked off second base. But right-hander Dillon Tate’s errant throw instead allowed him to go to third, and he scored score easily when Nick Madrigal followed with a triple. Madrigal scored one batter later on Yoan Moncada’s single up the middle, providing the decisive margin in Baltimore’s 3-1 defeat — the Orioles’ 13th straight loss, and 20th in their past 22 games.