Trey Mancini’s pinch-hit home run extends game in ninth, but Orioles fall to White Sox 7-5 in extra innings

For nearly three hours between Austin Hays’ early home run and Trey Mancini’s pinch-hit blast, the Orioles offense was helpless.
But even as they and Camden Yards came alive with Mancini’s two-out, two-run home run off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks to send the game to extra innings, those good feelings didn’t last long. A three-run home run by Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel ensured a 7-5 loss that sent the Orioles into the All-Star break having lost four straight and seven of eight with this series sweep.
Cedric Mullins bunted himself on to begin the first inning for the Orioles, and Hays drove a home run out to right-center field to score him for an early 2-0 lead.
But until Ryan McKenna’s two-out single and Mancini’s home run, his 16th of the year, the Orioles (28-61) managed nothing offensively and in the process set up a pitching staff that has enough issues to struggle again.
It started well on the mound this time, with rookie Spenser Watkins making a second good start this week. He was hurt only by a home run to Andrew Vaughn and allowed four hits and three walks in 4 ⅓ innings.
Paul Fry finished off the fifth inning for Watkins as the top of the White Sox order was coming up for a third time, but a hit batter and a walk in Fry’s sixth came around to score when Cole Sulser allowed another home run to Vaughn to turn what was a 2-1 lead into a 4-2 deficit.
Tanner Scott and Tyler Wells combined to keep it a two-run game into the ninth inning before Mancini’s heroics off the bench. Wells, with a runner on second automatically for the tenth, walked Yoan Moncada to put two on but then got two outs to bring manager Brandon Hyde out to the mound for a visit.
Hyde had reliever Dillon Tate ready, but left Wells in to face Engel, who hit a 3-1 fastball out for a home run.
In the bottom of the 10th, the Orioles’ automatic runner, Pedro Severino, advanced on a single by Kelvin Gutiérrez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mullins.
Mountcastle leaves with arm bruise
At the end of May, White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease hit Mancini on the elbow and caused him to miss a few games.
Cease chased another top Orioles hitter early Sunday when he hit first baseman Ryan Mountcastle with a fastball on the left arm. Mountcastle remained in the game to run the bases in the first inning, but left before the top of the second.
The Orioles said the injury was a left forearm bruise, and X-rays were negative.
McKenna on the dirt
McKenna’s ninth-inning single extended the game, but Mancini’s home run meant it went on too long for the Orioles to be able to align in any kind of familiar way defensively.
Having already used reserve infielder Pat Valaika in an effort to not use Mancini for essentially a full game before the Home Run Derby, the Orioles pinch-hit for Valaika earlier in the ninth and thus moved McKenna to third base, sliding Gutiérrez to second base.
McKenna has some infield experience as an amateur, and the team toyed with him playing second base in the fall instructional league years ago.
Injury updates
Hyde said entering the All-Star break that shortstop Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) will begin rehabbing in Sarasota, Florida, next week with an eye toward returning from the injured list by the end of the month. Right-hander Hunter Harvey (shoulder) could return by then as well, as Hyde said he’s feeling better and the injury wasn’t as severe as they initially thought.