John Means outdueled in 3-1 loss to White Sox, sending Orioles’ losing streak to 12

Since Means’ no-hitter, the Orioles (17-35) have won twice in 21 games, losing all four of Means’ starts in that span. It’s hard to place the blame on him; he pitched six shutout innings in the first, left with a lead in the next two, and was simply outdueled Saturday. He’s posted a 3.33 ERA while the only runs that have scored with him on the mound have come on home runs.