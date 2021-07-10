Orioles open final first-half series with 12-1 loss to White Sox; infielder Pat Valaika returns to mound

Despite his limited playing time, Urías has been measured as one of Baltimore’s top performers. Before what was only his 35th appearance in the Orioles’ 87 games, Urías ranked tied for fourth among Orioles position players in Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. While that also speaks to the struggles for those around him, the 27-year-old’s .830 OPS is the highest of any Oriole other than All-Star Cedric Mullins.