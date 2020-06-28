Orioles sign draft picks Jordan Westburg and Hudson Haskin

The Orioles have signed infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielder Hudson Haskin, the team announced Saturday, securing the first two agreements from the team’s six-player draft class.
The players signed in Baltimore, with general manager Mike Elias and others practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while Westburg and Haskin put pen to paper.
Westburg, a Competitive Balance Round A selection, No. 30 overall, hit .285/.385/.446 in three seasons at Mississippi State and was ranked the No. 33 prospect available in the draft by Baseball America. The infielder had four homers while slashing .326/.385/.516 in the wood-bat Cape Cod League last summer. His pick comes with a slot value of $2.37 million.
Haskin, a second-round pick, No. 39 overall, hit .372/.459/.647 with 10 home runs in his freshman season at Tulane while playing center field. As a sophomore, he was hitting .333/.452/.500 with 14 walks against 10 strikeouts before the coronavirus pandemic prematurely ended the season. He was ranked No. 211 by Baseball America, partly because of some unique swing mechanics. His pick carries a slot value of $1.91 million.
The draft was shortened to five rounds because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The Orioles also took Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad (first round, No. 2 overall), Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo (third round, No. 74), Stoneman Douglas High School (Florida) third baseman Coby Mayo (fourth round, No. 103) and Dowling Catholic HS (Iowa) right-handed pitcher Carter Baumler (fifth round, No. 133). The club has also signed seven undrafted players, who can sign for up to $20,000 under amended rules.
After Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to terms earlier this week, player activity is set to begin July 1, with team’s holding training camps in their home cities ahead of Opening Day on July 23 or July 24. The Orioles, who were approved to hold their camp and games at Camden Yards, plan to slowly integrate their top prospects on their 60-man roster. The Orioles have to submit a list of players who will be coming to camp at Camden Yards by Sunday.