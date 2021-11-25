Orioles ‘DFAll-Star’ hitters: A full team of waiver claims and trades from the first 3 years of the rebuild

Alberto bounced around on waivers before the 2019 offseason but the Orioles were glad to get him back. He hit well against left-handed pitching and was an infectiously energetic player on a team that had little to play for in 2019 and 2020. The Orioles didn’t tender him a contract for 2021, though, as they felt his salary would have been too high in the arbitration process, and he wound up with the Kansas City Royals.