Orioles ‘DFAll-Star’ pitchers: A full team of waiver claims and trades from the first 3 years of the rebuild

Hanhold was certainly made to wait his turn, but for the most part showed well when he finally got called up to the Orioles late this summer. A waiver claim before the 2020 season, he was at the alternate site all last summer without appearing in a game and toiled at Triple-A Norfolk until he finally had his contract selected in mid-September. When the Orioles tried to slip him through waivers a second time, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him.