Orioles to promote pitching prospect Zac Lowther, DFA Wade LeBlanc, per source

After he made a spot start for them Saturday that came as a result of sending one of their promising young pitchers to the minors, the Orioles will designate Wade LeBlanc for assignment to call up another.
The Orioles will promote left-hander Zac Lowther, their No. 19 prospect per Baseball America, according to an industry source. LeBlanc gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics, filling a hole opened in the rotation when the Orioles optioned right-hander Dean Kremer to their alternate site in Bowie.
That’s where Lowther was expected to spend the early portion of the year before pitching in Triple-A Norfolk’s rotation when that season began early next month. Instead, he could become the fourth Oriole to make his major league debut in 2021, joining Rule 5 pitchers Tyler Wells and Mac Sceroler and outfielder Ryan McKenna.
Lowther, who will turn 25 on Friday, was Baltimore’s second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Xavier. He has pitched well throughout his climb in the Orioles’ system, posting a 2.26 ERA in 61 games, all but two as a starter. He doesn’t have much experience as a reliever, but in one spring training outing this year, he entered with the bases loaded and no outs and managed a scoreless frame, then followed with two more, showing he could be effective in that role.
“He went out there without fear and attacked their hitters,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said afterward.
In 2019, his last season before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Lowther made 26 starts for Double-A Bowie with a 2.80 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 148 innings.
He was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster this offseason to protect against him being available to other organizations in the Rule 5 draft. He joins Kremer (No. 9 prospect) and Keegan Akin (10) as members of a wave of young pitching in Baltimore’s system who have reached the majors. Right-hander Michael Baumann (8) and left-hander Alexander Wells (20) could also appear this year.
LeBlanc, 36, signed a minor league deal with the Orioles this offseason after struggling in six starts for them in 2020. He initially opted out of his contract only to re-sign on a major league contract and make the team’s Opening Day roster. In six outings, the veteran left-hander allowed seven earned runs in 6 2/3 innings, with Saturday being his first start.
