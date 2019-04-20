Twins outlast Orioles, 6-5, in hard-hitting first game of doubleheader

The ball was carrying well at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon, which was a good-news, bad-news story for the Orioles in the first game of a rare single-admission doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

The O’s took advantage of the mild jet stream that pushed long fly balls toward the left field bleachers, hitting three home runs off Minnesota ace Jose Berrios. But the Twins were on the same flight plan and parlayed a two-homer performance by Eddie Rosario into a 6-5 victory in the rain-postponed series opener.

It was another game in which the young Orioles showed their mettle and long-suffering first baseman Chris Davis delivered his second multi-hit performance of the season and hit safely for the fourth time in his last five game.

The O’s jumped ahead in the third inning, fell behind by three runs in the sixth and chipped away to make it a nail-biter at the end. Left-handed reliever Tanner Scott kept hope alive with a terrific final two hitless innings that featured five strikeouts, but Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth to get the save.

Orioles starter Dan Straily pitched a decent five innings in his second start and third appearance for the team, but the home run epidemic that has struck the pitching staff continues to run rampant. Twins slugger Eddie Rosario and first baseman Willians Astudillo hit back-to-back homers to lead off the second and Rosario added another in the fifth — all three long balls mercifully coming with no one on base.

“(Doug) Brocail were talking about this pretty much the day I got here, how a lot of times baseball games come down to one or two pitches that, before you throw the ball, you don’t know what impact it’s going to bring to the game,’’ Straily said. “Unfortunately, any one of those pitches — just one of those — would have changed the outcome for us. It just brings back the importance of being focused on every single pitch.”

Straily allowed just those three runs on six hits over five innings before giving way to middle reliever Jimmy Yacabonis, who didn’t fare quite so well. He hit former Oriole Jonathan Schoop with a pitch to open the sixth and allowed no-out doubles to Jason Castro and Byron Buxton that put the Twins back in front.

Minnesota extended that lead to three runs later in the inning when former Oriole Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Miguel Castro with a run-scoring single.

The Orioles had taken the lead in the third inning with their own set of back-to-back homers. The rally started with a one-out double by Trey Mancini, and Dwight Smith Jr. tied the score with a shot into the seats in left center field. Renato Núñez followed suit to put the O’s in front and give them their first set of consecutive homers this year.

Catcher Pedro Severino answered back after the Twins’ three-run rally in the sixth with his second home run of the season and Mancini drove in the final O’s run with a double in the eighth.

“I thought we battled, like normal,’’ said manager Brandon Hyde. “Just came up a run short. I liked the way we swung the bat and put together a nice rally in the eighth inning.”

The Orioles remain very vulnerable to the home run ball and are on the verge of setting a record for allowing the most homers ever before May 1. The three in the first game Saturday brought their season total to 49, one short of the record held by the 1996 Tigers, who needed 10 more days to get to 50.

“We’ve given up a lot of home runs,’’ Hyde said. “We’re looking to execute a little better with two strikes. A lot of damage is done with two strikes against us and it’s just something we’ve got to get better at.”

