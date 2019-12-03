“It’s hard to let him go, but we’ve got to keep an eye on our strategic objectives, which prioritize the future right now,” Elias said. “With a guy who’s going into his last year of arbitration with the team, facing free agency, who is set to demand a large salary that he’s earned through his play this year and in years past, when we have the opportunity to use that playing time on other players who may be around longer, to use that payroll on other players and other objectives that fit more tightly with our strategy, and then get a young player back, a young pitcher that we view as a prospect and potential future piece for the team, it makes a lot of sense. It’s something you have to do.”