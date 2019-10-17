Victor Victor Mesa, however, had 10 extra-base hits while batting .235 with a .537 OPS over High-A and Double-A in his age-22 season. Victor Mesa Jr., at age 18, played in the Gulf Coast League and hit a very fine .284 with a .764 OPS. They could have helped improve the overall talent base, but not having that money to trade and help the major league team get by could have made the Orioles a far worse team to watch than they already were in 2019.