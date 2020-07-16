Orioles enter final week of camp with veteran rotation options, just in time for realistic scrimmages

“It’s two guys that have done this for a while now in the league,” Hyde said. “That’s very helpful. They’ve navigated through tough lineups before. I think some veteran experience not only on the mound but in the clubhouse is key, and both those guys, it’s well known around the league how much those guys are respected and how professional they are, so adding both those guys is a big boost for not just on the field but in our clubhouse.”