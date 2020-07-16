Orioles stressing versatility in preparation for unique season: ‘We’re gonna need that in this type of year'

“I just think the more time you spend in the big leagues and the more situations you’re put in, you can learn from, and that’s what I’ve really been trying to do is just learn from every situation,” Valaika said. “I think when I first came up, I was a very aggressive hitter and it worked out for a while, but the league adjusted to me, so I need to adjust back. I’ve been working on being a little more selective and making sure that I swing at a pitch that I want to swing at.”