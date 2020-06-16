Orioles undrafted-free-agent tracker: Two pitchers and a first baseman among signees

An abbreviated draft with only five rounds also came with an amended system for undrafted free agents in which players can sign for a max of $20,000, with the likelihood that many players who normally would’ve been selected in a full 40-round draft and sign for more instead return to school.
The Orioles have thus far signed three undrafted free agents, a team source confirmed: Auburn right-hander Ryan Watson, Radford first baseman J.D. Mundy and Louisiana-Lafayette right-hander Brandon Young. All three were in their senior season when the pandemic ended the campaign.
Watson was primarily a reliever in four years with Auburn, posting a 4.67 ERA across 90⅔ innings. He allowed one run over 7⅓ innings in 2020.
Mundy began his college career at Virginia Tech before taking off at Radford. A left-handed hitter, Mundy slashed .385/.468/.662 with four home runs and nine walks against four strikeouts this spring.
After striking out 108 batters over 85⅔ frames in two seasons at a junior college, Young kept the high strikeout rate in Louisiana, with 109 strikeouts in 79 innings. He had a 1.09 ERA through four outings in 2020, including an 11-strikeout shutout.
Baseball America first reported the three signings.