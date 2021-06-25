How loss, on and off the field, led Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells to the back of the Orioles bullpen

Wells was a “big ol’ donkey,” Hawkins said, but also “soft,” not in the shape necessary to endure a full major league season. Wells admits that, to that point, his diet consisted of “kind of whatever you want,” largely built around pizza and doughnuts. That offseason, he adopted a low-carb, high-protein diet, dropping about 60 pounds. He followed with his best season as a professional, posting a 2.49 ERA while allowing fewer than one base runner an inning. He felt sharper mentally. He never experienced post-start inflammation. He began to appear as one of Minnesota’s top prospects.