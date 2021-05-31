xml:space="preserve">
Orioles fall to Twins in 10 innings, 3-2, as losing streak reaches 14, tied for second longest in club history

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
May 31, 2021 4:19 PM

The Orioles have seen their losing streak extended by missed opportunities, opponents’ big innings and errant pick-off throws. But it hadn’t yet taken extra innings for Baltimore to be defeated during this slide.

On a gorgeous Memorial Day at a sold-out Camden Yards, the Orioles’ losing streak reached 14 — matching the second longest since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954 — with a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to the Minnesota Twins. After Rob Refsnyder, who automatically began the top of the 10th at second base per league rules, scored on a wild pitch by Adam Plutko and Jorge Polanco homered, DJ Stewart capitalized on the Orioles’ automatic runner by doubling to bring home Maikel Franco, snapping Baltimore’s 0-for-29 skid with runners in scoring position.

But they missed their next three chances, as Ryan Mountcastle and freshly recalled catcher Austin Wynns struck out with the potential tying run on third base before Freddy Galvis flew out to end the game.

Only the 1988 Orioles, who suffered through 21 consecutive losses to open the season, have gone longer without winning. At 14, this is an American League team’s longest losing streak since the 2013 Houston Astros dropped 15 in a row.

The league-worst Orioles (17-37) managed only four hits in Twins starter José Berríos’ first eight innings. Cedric Mullins led off with a double, but Berríos retired the next three Orioles to push Baltimore to 28 straight hitless at-bats with a runner in scoring position. That chasm reached 29 when Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander singled with two outs in the sixth and Franco followed with a groundout.

[More from sports] Virginia men’s lacrosse holds off Maryland in final seconds to win national title, 17-16, ending Terps’ quest for perfect season

In between, Mountcastle launched a game-tying home run to dead center field on a curveball that caught too much plate. The ball left his bat at 109.3 mph, per Statcast, getting out so quickly that Refsnyder smacked into the wall trying to track it down.

Berríos returned for the ninth, exiting after Mancini led off with a single. But pinch-runner Ryan McKenna went nowhere, with Franco grounding into a double play. That sent the Orioles to their first extra-innings game of May, a month they finished 5-23 to match the third-worst record for any month in franchise history.

Second chance

For the second straight start, Jorge López found himself facing Twins slugger Miguel Sanó with two on and two outs in the sixth winning. In last week’s matchup, Sanó hit a three-run homer, dealing the decisive blow in what became Baltimore’s ninth straight loss.

But Monday, López got a soft flyball to right field, completing six innings for the second straight outing as he avoided the middle-innings bug that had hampered him throughout this season. He entered the day with an ERA over 20 after the fourth inning but managed to strand three runners across the fifth and sixth innings Monday. The only run on his account came in the third, when Kyle Garlick singled, stole second, went to third on an infield hit and scored on a fielder’s choice.

César Valdez, Tanner Scott and Paul Fry pitched scoreless innings behind him, combining for six strikeouts and one base runner.

No win, but Wynns

Before the game, the Orioles shook up their catching situation, optioning Chance Sisco to Triple-A Norfolk and calling up Wynns. To add Wynns to their 40-man roster, Richie Martin, who broke his left wrist earlier this month with Norfolk, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Wynns was last in the majors with Baltimore in 2019, though he was on the taxi squad for a handful of road trips over the past two seasons. The 30-year-old had a 1.011 OPS with the Tides, but manager Brandon Hyde was more excited about what he can provide behind the plate.

“I like Austin’s intangibles,” Hyde said. “He’s got a great feel behind the plate, he does a great job with pitchers, he’s a really good clubhouse guy. He’s an ultimate team guy. I just like the way he really invests himself in getting pitchers through innings and to help out guys on the mound.

“Any kind of offense he gives us is a bonus.”

Sisco was batting .154/.247/.185 with no home runs, bringing his career batting average below .200.

Orioles losing streaks of 10 games or more

Since moving to Baltimore in 1954, here are the Orioles’ losing streaks of 10 games or more, led by the worst start in major league history in 1988.

21 — April 4-28, 1988

14 — Aug. 11-25, 1954

14 May 18-Present

13 — Sept. 17-30, 2009

12 — Aug. 16-28, 2004

12 — Sept. 18-29, 2002

12 — June 18-July 3, 1955

11 — July 27-Aug, 8, 1958

10 — June 12-21, 2019

[More from sports] RIT beats Salisbury in 2OT thriller, 15-14, to win first NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse championship

10 — May 26-June 5, 2010

10 — Sept. 17-26, 2008

10 — Sept. 1-19, 2001

10 — June 23-July 3, 1999

10 — Aug 23-Sept 2, 1998

[More from sports] Naomi Osaka withdraws from the French Open: ‘Best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being’

10 — June 3-13, 1987

TWINS@ORIOLES

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM

