Jorge López’s solid start spoiled by one swing, Orioles bats go quiet in 3-2 loss to Twins, their ninth straight

When the Orioles and Minnesota Twins first met Monday, they shared the league’s worst record at 17-29, representing a chance for the beleaguered Birds to break their longest skid of the season.
Instead, for a third straight series, they were swept.
With little positive to speak of and just a little fight at the end, the Orioles’ bats went quiet as starter Jorge López had a good start spoiled by one swing in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.
The defeat, their ninth straight and 16th in their past 18 games, dropped the Orioles to 17-32.
The Orioles’ best chances to create a big inning happened early, when Cedric Mullins singled to open the game but was thrown out trying to steal second after a strikeout. That proved costly when Trey Mancini hit his 11th home run of the year four pitches later. But after Anthony Santander’s double in the ensuing at-bat, Twins starter Michael Pineda and the Minnesota bullpen didn’t allow another hit until the ninth inning.
López, though, was up for the task. He pitched around some traffic after two walks in the first and got an out at home on a ground ball in the second, but kept the game under control. With a runner on first in the sixth, Maikel Franco bobbled a potential hot-shot double play ball and only ended up with a chance at first base. A walk and a groundball later, López left a fastball over the plate to Miguel Sanó, who drove it 426 feet over the fence in center field.
Even so, it was his first sixth-inning start of the season, and López lowered his ERA to 5.80.
Shawn Armstrong and Tanner Scott turned in much-needed scoreless innings, and it looked worthy when Mancini doubled and scored on a double by Franco in the ninth inning. But Stevie Wilkerson grounded out to end the game as the Orioles finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Kremer optioned; Akin joins rotation
A night after another arduous start for rookie Dean Kremer, the Orioles optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Reliever Dillon Tate will be activated off the injured list tomorrow to take his place, while Keegan Akin will go into the rotation as Kremer gets to work in a less stressful environment.
“We felt it was important for Dean’s development to go down, continue to work on the quality of his pitches,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Dean’s a major league starter, he’s got four major league pitches. Now it’s about being comfortable in executing them.
“We’re sending him down from a development standpoint of him pitching in a lower-pressure environment and working on executing the four major league pitches he has.”
Hays hits injured list
Faced with a short bench after Ryan Mountcastle was hit in the left hand by a pitch Tuesday night, the Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays (hamstring) on the injured list retroactive to Monday and recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from Triple-A Norfolk.
Hays hasn’t played at all against the Twins, and Hyde said Mountcastle’s hand was sore when he woke up. Hyde said he’d be day-to-day.
ORIOLES@WHITE SOX
Thursday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM