Orioles fall to Twins, 8-3, as bullpen implodes behind John Means to extend losing streak to seven

Throughout John Means’ unassailable, start-by-start ascent to the level of the game’s best pitchers, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has made clear that there’s a different feeling around the team on his days to pitch.
On a team for which little is going right, those occasions are their best chance to win. And yet, they lose like this.
In an 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field that the few who have occasion to remember it will recall as a signature defeat for these rebuilding Orioles, DJ Stewart hit a go-ahead home run after a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth inning, only for the bullpen to allow six runs and ensure a seventh straight loss.
Means held up his end of the deal yet again, but after Cedric Mullins walked to lead off the game, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Anthony Santander, they spent the rest of the game creating half-chances and largely squandering them. Mullins was thrown out trying to score from first on a double by Freddy Galvis in the seventh.
Means, for his part, allowed a solo home run in the third to Trevor Larnach, then a single to the next batter, but erased it with a double play. He stranded two in the seventh and was getting his good-game fist-bumps in the dugout when the rain came.
After the delay, Stewart turned on the second pitch of the resumed inning for a go-ahead home run and put Means in position to win.
But mercurial reliever Tanner Scott walked the first batter he faced and passed two runners on to closer César Valdez. Hyde was going to ask Valdez for a five-out save, but he only recorded one — a sacrifice fly. He let two of Scott’s runners score and exited after three straight hits. Rookie Tyler Wells allowed three singles and a walk to allow the rest of Valdez’s three runners to score and one of his own.
The Orioles have lost 14 of 16, and in losing to Minnesota (18-29), now have the worst record in baseball at 17-30.
Outfield goings-on
The Orioles’ outfield mix remains fascinating and temporary, and Monday showed that. Stewart was starting because Hyde said Austin Hays had some hamstring discomfort, though the team hopes it’s not serious. In the other corner outfield spot, Santander had two doubles to give him five extra-base hits since his return from the injured list Friday.
And while Mullins made that out at home, he reached base three times with a run scored.
Around the horn
Infielder Rio Ruiz, who was designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies. He’s the second player the Orioles have lost on waivers this month after reliever Jay Flaa was claimed by the Atlanta Braves.
ORIOLES@TWINS
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM