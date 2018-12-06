Former Orioles All-Star Jonathan Schoop finalizing one-year deal with Twins, per report

Former Orioles All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop will look to rebuild his value after a disastrous 2017 in Baltimore and Milwaukee on what is reportedly a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins.

According to The Athletic, Schoop will play out what would have been his final year before free agency on a deal worth more than $7 million with the Twins after the Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired Schoop at the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, decided to not tender him a contract last week.

Schoop, 27, was coming off an All-Star 2017 season that earned him Most Valuable Oriole when his 2018 season went off the rails.

He started slowly, sat out a month with an oblique strain and scuffled through June. But he elevated his average to .244 and hit nine of his 17 home runs in an Orioles uniform in July before he was traded at the deadline for three players — infielder Jonathan Villar, right-hander Luis Ortiz and rookie-level infielder Jean Carmona.

However, Schoop struggled to adjust to his new setting in Milwaukee, losing his starting role at second base relatively quickly and batting .202 with a .577 OPS in 46 games for the Brewers.

He went hitless in eight at-bats in the postseason, and despite the premium Milwuakee paid for him at the deadline in the versatile Villar and the former first-round pick Ortiz, the Brewers decided not to tender him a contract for 2019, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting his salary to be $10.1 million.

A reunion for the Orioles and Schoop was never likely, given his trade in July was made with payroll considerations in mind. The Orioles have said they'd divert some of the money saved from major league payroll into scouting and player development, plus rebuilding their analytics operation.

