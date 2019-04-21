Orioles' late comeback bids fall short in 4-3 loss to Twins, sealing second home sweep of season

Both Dylan Bundy and the Orioles have spent the season trying to keep the ball inside the park by any means necessary.

In a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Camden Yards, the unlucky right-hander found there are foibles to that, too, as the Orioles’ late comeback attempts fell short and they were swept in the three-game series.

Bundy's second pitch was a simple-looking fly ball to left field that Dwight Smith Jr. appeared to lose in the sun for a three-base error that came around to score two pitches later in a two-run first inning.

And after Minnesota tacked on a run in the third inning, a fourth scored when a hard line drive by Byron Buxton hit off the left-field wall for a double after Smith took one step in.

Two fly balls later, Buxton scored, and the Orioles' light offensive showing meant that even a day in which they didn't allow a home run resulted in another loss, their fifth in six games, to complete a home sweep by the visiting Twins — the Orioles' second home sweep of the season.

It came on a day in which Bundy continued a relatively positive progression, at least from where he started the season. Bundy allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in each of his first two starts, then allowed four home runs in five innings in start No. 3 against the Oakland Athletics before allowing three runs in five innings Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Considering the first two runs were unearned, Bundy's six innings with two earned runs allowed on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts Sunday gave him the Orioles' third quality start of the season and his first in five tries this season. He lowered his ERA to 6.56.

Before Bundy's, the Orioles didn't have a quality start since April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when Andrew Cashner pitched six shutout innings.

By the time Bundy left, the Orioles were in the midst of having 11 straight batters retired by Twins pitching. They loaded the bases in the eighth inning, only for third baseman Rio Ruiz to ground out to the pitcher on a check-swing.

Jonathan Villar singled home a consolation run in the ninth inning, but pinch-hitter Pedro Severino flew out to right field with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Smith scores two...

The Orioles did all their damage in the third inning, thanks in part to Smith making up for his first-inning misplay and erasing those two runs that came in thanks to his error. Villar and Trey Mancini reached on a fielder's choice and a single, respectively, and were on second and third after a wild pitch by Twins starter Kyle Gibson when Smith singled to center field to score them both.

... then leaves

Smith had another adventurous moment when he and Joey Rickard had a communication error on a ball in the gap that Smith ultimately caught in the sixth inning, but that was his last contribution before leaving the game in the top of the seventh with right quadriceps tightness.

The Orioles scratched Smith from the lineup last Sunday with similar soreness, and have been cautious with him since.

Phillips heads off the Twins

Right-hander Evan Phillips gave the Orioles two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth before Mychal Givens kept it a two-run game with a scoreless ninth.

After a long double-header Saturday, they allowed manager Brandon Hyde to conserve some bullpen arms for the three-game series beginning Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

CAPTION For the most part, I'd say the first three innings were good stuff,” Bundy said. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) For the most part, I'd say the first three innings were good stuff,” Bundy said. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I have to trust the process," Chris Davis said. "I have to trust that the work I'm putting in, at some point, it's going to turn around.” (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I have to trust the process," Chris Davis said. "I have to trust that the work I'm putting in, at some point, it's going to turn around.” (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli