“The downside is he does still walk a few too many hitters, so I think that’s something that we’ll be keeping an eye on in spring training. I know with [manager Brandon Hyde], we were just talking about him. Brandon hasn’t seen him pitch personally yet, so I think that’ll be good. He’s going to be looking to turn some heads this spring training. We’re excited to see him. The other guys that you mention, Kremer and Zimmermann, they haven’t spent nearly as much time in Triple-A, but they’re knocking on the door. I hope they have really good Triple-A seasons, especially from the get-go.”