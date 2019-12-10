When a team is selling the future the way the Orioles are, it’s important that the young players who the organization believes in make an impression when they arrive in the majors.
To hear executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias tell it Monday at baseball’s winter meetings, there’s a chance that could begin to happen quickly.
Elias said that a group of minor league pitchers, including left-hander Keegan Akin, right-hander Dean Kremer and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (Loyola Blakefield), could all compete for starting rotation spots in 2020, with Akin a candidate to break camp with the team.
“He had a great year in Triple-A, especially with the type of offensive numbers that were happening in Triple-A this year,” Elias said of Akin, who along with Kremer was added to the major league roster last month. “He’s one of the better young pitchers in the International League. Love the strikeouts, the fact that he pitched deep into games for most of the year, even though he had a four-something ERA this year in the International League for a 24-year-old, that’s pretty impressive.
“The downside is he does still walk a few too many hitters, so I think that’s something that we’ll be keeping an eye on in spring training. I know with [manager Brandon Hyde], we were just talking about him. Brandon hasn’t seen him pitch personally yet, so I think that’ll be good. He’s going to be looking to turn some heads this spring training. We’re excited to see him. The other guys that you mention, Kremer and Zimmermann, they haven’t spent nearly as much time in Triple-A, but they’re knocking on the door. I hope they have really good Triple-A seasons, especially from the get-go.”
With Dylan Bundy dealt to the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month and Aaron Brooks allowed to pursue an opportunity to pitch in Korea, the Orioles’ already-thin rotation will require more reinforcements than expected next year. Elias said right-hander Alex Cobb, who missed almost all of 2019 with complications from a hip injury and the subsequent surgery, and All-Star left-hander John Means were givens, while right-hander Asher Wojciechowski “earned the right of first refusal with how he pitched” this season.
After that, and combined with Ty Blach, Tom Eshelman, Luis Ortiz and Chandler Shepherd, who were outrighted off the Orioles’ roster, Elias believes the Orioles will need three or four more pitchers to account for rotation depth.
Unless they stood out, anyone who fills those spots before Akin, Kremer and Zimmermann would likely be holding spots until the young prospects are ready. And Elias is excited about who’s following them in the pipeline.
Breakout right-handed starter Michael Baumann, who shared the organization’s Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award in 2019 with former top pick Grayson Rodriguez, “is somebody we have to make a decision on, whether to send him back to Bowie where he spent a half year or whether to just go ahead and put him in Norfolk, but he’s getting close” Elias said.
Left-handers Zac Lowther and Alex Wells also had tremendous years at Double-A Bowie and could be in line for a promotion, while 2017 top pick DL Hall “is recovered from that lat injury that he had, so assuming he has a normal spring training, he’s going to go to Double-A this year,” Elias said. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, one of four players acquired for Bundy, will be in the Double-A rotation as well, he said.
“That’ll be exciting,” Elias said. “There’s a lot of good things going on on the pitching front. … It’s going to be a pretty strong group, and I think that’s something as the Baltimore Orioles that we’re going to need — a lot of internal pitching options, because as we all know, this division is a tough place to pitch. The more we can bring it in internally, the better we’re going to be the next couple of years.”
Rutschman to spend time in major league camp
Catcher Adley Rutschman, who is the Orioles’ top prospect after being selected first overall in the 2019 MLB draft, got a taste of three minor league levels in his debut season this summer.
Elias said the spring will bring a taste of major league camp for the young backstop as well.
“We would love to get him over to the major league side,” Elias said. “He is a catcher, which is always useful, and I think it’s great exposure for him to start seeing the major league side of spring training and really learn the whole organization.
“I think I’ll hold back on [whether he’ll be an official non-roster invitee] until we make those decisions, but I’m pretty confident saying that fans that come to spring training, especially the early part of spring training, will get a good look at him.”