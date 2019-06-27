Orioles prospects Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin to represent Norfolk in Triple-A All-Star Game

Orioles prospects Ryan Mountcastle and Keegan Akin have been selected to represent the Norfolk Tides in the Triple-A All-Star Game, held July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

Mountcastle, 22, has hit .311 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 69 games for the Tides this season. The Orioles’ No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, the infielder ranks among International League leaders in hits (second, 89), total bases (tied for sixth, 144), average (eighth) and RBIs (T-eighth).

It's the third consecutive all-star nod for Mountcastle, who was also an Eastern League All-Star with Double-A Bowie in 2018 and a Carolina League All-Star with High-A Frederick in 2017.

Akin, 24, a left-hander, is 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) for Norfolk this year. This is his second straight all-star selection after representing Double-A Bowie in the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game.

Norfolk field coach Ramon Sambo will also be representing the Tides in the All-Star Game, as he is one of three coaches leading the International League. Sambo is in his first season in Norfolk and his 13th season in the Orioles organization.