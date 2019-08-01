Trey Mancini, Orioles exit quiet trade deadline with relief: ‘It’s definitely a good feeling’

“When it was over, that was it. I talked to Mike again and we didn’t make hardly any moves. And that was it. I’m really happy with, obviously, I really like our guys and our club. I’m sure some guys are. I just think guys wanted it to be over. You read about it enough, hear about it enough, talk about it enough, you’re waiting for 4 o’clock to come and see what happens. It was more of just interest in what happened around the league, but also, I’m glad we could put this behind us.”