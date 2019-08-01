Trey Mancini, Orioles exit quiet trade deadline with relief: ‘It’s definitely a good feeling’

The Orioles turned the page on both their best month of the season and an uneventful trade deadline when they returned to Camden Yards on Thursday, with both the players on the trade block and manager Brandon Hyde relieved that the team made it through largely intact.
Only Triple-A pitcher Dan Straily was dealt in a small deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, with Trey Mancini, Mychal Givens, Jonathan Villar and Dylan Bundy all staying with the club. Those players handled their day off and the deadline differently, with Bundy not paying much attention and Villar glued to his phone while Mancini got lunch with teammates, always mindful of a career-changing phone call.
“I’m thrilled, obviously, and I’ve said that the whole time, that I want to be here,” Mancini said. “It’s definitely a good feeling. I wasn’t really expecting anything to happen yesterday. I would’ve been pretty surprised. It was nice after everything came out about 4:15 [p.m.], 4:30 [p.m.], for sure. It was definitely a good feeling.”
Hyde was at Camden Yards on Wednesday with his son, Colton, throwing him batting practice and waiting out the deadline.
“I honestly had no idea what to expect,” Hyde said. “I went into the day, talked to [executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias] early, I just went into the day just not even knowing what was going to happen, whether we were going to lose nobody or five. …
“When it was over, that was it. I talked to Mike again and we didn’t make hardly any moves. And that was it. I’m really happy with, obviously, I really like our guys and our club. I’m sure some guys are. I just think guys wanted it to be over. You read about it enough, hear about it enough, talk about it enough, you’re waiting for 4 o’clock to come and see what happens. It was more of just interest in what happened around the league, but also, I’m glad we could put this behind us.”
Mancini said the team’s 12-12 July, which took them out of the pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft for the time being, coming ahead of a quiet deadline sends a good message to the team.
“To turn around and have a good month overall and just do a lot of things right and do a lot of things well felt good, and I’m hoping we can keep that going for the rest of the season,” Mancini said. “I’m glad we’re all staying intact to do that and build a lot of momentum going into next year hopefully.”
Rondón to take utility role
Waiver claim José Rondón was added to the Orioles’ roster Thursday after being let go by the Chicago White Sox.
Rondón, who said he is comfortable playing all over the infield, joins an Orioles roster that already features several players in similar utility roles, including Jonathan Villar, Hanser Alberto, Stevie Wilkerson and Jace Peterson.
Hyde said Rondón wouldn’t take playing time away from any of them.
“I think our guys are playing pretty well,” Hyde said. “It’s just an extra major league player that’s going to provide a little more depth in our organization, and give him an opportunity to play like everybody else. But it’s not going to cut into Alberto’s playing time, Jace Peterson has played really well since he’s come up, swung the bat outstanding, and Richie [Martin] has played well, too. Big hit the other day, and playing good defense. I think it’s August and there’s a lot of playing time out there, and I’ll move guys around.”
Trumbo taking it slow
After another rehabilitation assignment was cut short at Triple-A Norfolk, designated hitter Mark Trumbo (knee) is targeting September as a chance to get back into games and perhaps prove to himself and the league that he can continue his career in 2020 and beyond.
“It’d be nice,” Trumbo said. “I think it’d be a good test. But with the injury and the timelines I’ve seen, it is extremely lengthy. Most guys don’t actually hit their stride until a year and a half, two years down the road, which is kind of tough given my age and the current state of the game. Probably running a little bit low on time, but I can produce and look like a decent big league player in the month of September, I think it would give me a better shot to have a chance to get a job next year.”
Trumbo said he’ll continue hitting as he ramps up his work, and didn’t feel bad in the field, but just hasn’t gotten to the point in which he feels his knee is as healthy as it was before the surgery.
Rotation sorted out
Right-hander David Hess went back to the bullpen as the Orioles announced Aaron Brooks, Bundy and Tom Eshelman will start the remaining three games against the Toronto Blue Jays.