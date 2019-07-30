Trey Mancini hopeful to remain with Orioles through Wednesday’s trade deadline

Trey Mancini vividly remembers being in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium last year as teammates Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop learned they had been traded. He hopes to make it through Wednesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline avoiding the same fate.
Mancini is one of a handful of Orioles who could find themselves on the move. MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have expressed interest in Mancini, but the Orioles’ outfielder is unsure of what the deadline holds for him.
“I know as much as everybody else,” Mancini said. “MLB Trade Rumors, that’s pretty much the only source I have. These things happen quick.
“I’m just looking forward to it being 4 o’clock [Wednesday].”
With the Orioles being off Wednesday, Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres could prove to be Mancini’s last with Baltimore. Mancini, 27, entered the contest with career highs in on-base percentage and slugging percentage and on track to easily set career highs in home runs, doubles and runs scored. A natural first baseman, he has served as the Orioles’ primary right fielder this season after playing mostly left field in his first two full seasons in the majors.
Although the rebuilding Orioles could build around Mancini, he also represents their best asset for acquiring talent at this deadline.
“I don’t really anticipate anything happening,” Mancini said. “Every year, you see things pop up, and nothing really comes to fruition. I hope I’m still here on Thursday, and I think I will be.
“You have to look at it, too, as it’s an honor that at least other organizations see you as being a good player and being able to help their team, so that’s definitely something to be proud of.”
Manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that no one on the major league roster is untouchable, though executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias won’t make trades for the sake of making moves.
The Orioles will need an impressive package to move Mancini, who is under team control for three more seasons beyond this one.
“Trey’s the best,” Hyde said. “He’s first-class in every way. Obviously, that’s the kind of player he is. I just love the way he plays. I love how hard he plays. I love how intense he is. I think he cares. He’s a team-first guy, plays multiple positions, plays banged up. He’s got all the intangibles, and I’m a huge fan.”
And Mancini is a huge fan of playing for Hyde in Baltimore.
“They took a chance on me in 2013 in the draft, and I’m always so appreciative of that,” Mancini said. “I can’t say enough about all the people that I’ve met and have coached me, that I’ve played with. I have some of my best friends in the world from my time here. Hopefully, that keeps going. I don’t want that to end any time soon.”
Smith put on IL; Shepherd promoted
Chandler Shepherd was pulling into the parking lot at Triple-A Norfolk’s Harbor Park on Monday when he got a call from Tides manager Gary Kendall. Shepherd wasn’t going to make his scheduled start for Norfolk that night, Kendall told him, because he had to get to San Diego.
Shepherd, a 26-year-old right-hander, was added to the Orioles’ roster before Tuesday’s game, with outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. heading to 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. The Orioles intended to have Shepherd at Petco Park on Tuesday before Smith hobbled to first base after pinch-hit single Monday night, and with it being difficult to get a position player across the country in time for a day game, Shepherd replaced Smith on the roster.
Shepherd began the season with the Boston Red Sox, the organization that drafted him in the 13th round of the 2014 draft, but was designated for assignment May 17, claimed by the Chicago Cubs the next day and picked up off waivers by the Orioles on May 22. In nine appearances (seven starts) with Norfolk, he had a 7.15 ERA.
“For me, just developing some off-speed stuff, which would allow me to get a little bit deeper into ballgames, and that’s been my issue in the past,” Shepherd said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on a lot down there.”
Rondón claimed on waivers
The Orioles claimed infielder José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Rondón, who fills the organization’s open 40-man roster spot, will join the team for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Hyde said.
Rondón, 25, is a career .202 hitter in parts of three seasons with the Padres and White Sox. He played around the infield and in left field for Chicago this season and also pitched a scoreless inning.