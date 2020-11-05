Orioles' Trey Mancini back to hitting; players to be named announced from Tommy Milone trade | NOTES

Days removed from being activated from the 60-day injured list, Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini posted a video to his Instagram account Thursday showing him taking swings in a batting cage, his first public showing of performing baseball activities since he was diagnosed with colon cancer in March.
“We’re back,” a caption on the video read.
Mancini, 28, missed the 2020 season as he underwent chemotherapy treatments, which he completed in September. He was projected to be a fixture in the middle of Baltimore’s lineup after he earned Most Valuable Oriole honors in 2019 by hitting .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs, 97 RBIs and 38 doubles.
He and Orioles leadership have expressed optimism about him being ready for 2021. Shortly after the Orioles activated from the IL on Sunday, a move that was primarily procedural, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said there remains progress to be made before guaranteeing Mancini’s return for the start of the 2021 season, but there is positivity throughout the organization on his health.
“We’ve all got our fingers crossed," Elias said. "I think it’s gone as well as it possibly could’ve gone since we got that horrible news back in March. I think any of us would’ve traded anything to get to Nov. 2 and be where we’re at with him right now. He’s doing well. He’s getting his strength back. He’s slowly getting into baseball-ish type activities, and it’s been incredible. We have great doctors and access to just incredible medical resources here with the Orioles, and I think it’s helping him get the best outcome he possibly could, but he’s still got some work to do.”
Braves' players to be named for Milone identified
The two players to be named later the Orioles acquired from the Atlanta Braves for August’s trade of left-hander Tommy Milone have been identified as a pair of 23-year-old middle-infield prospects who were drafted in 2018.
Shortstop AJ Graffanino was Atlanta’s eighth-round pick that year out of the University of Washington and is the son of former major leaguer Tony Graffanino. He spent 2019 injured, having only one plate appearance in High-A, but in rookie and A-ball in 2018, Graffanino hit .318/.344/.382. Only nine of his 65 hits went for extra bases.
Greg Cullen, a second baseman the Braves drafted in the 15th round, has shown a penchant for making contact and getting on base in his two minor league seasons. Among all minor leaguers with 500 or more plate appearances in 2019, he was one of only six to walk in at least one-eighth of those plate appearances while striking out in fewer than 18%. In two seasons, Cullen is a .273/.387/.400 hitter.
The Orioles signed Milone to a minor league deal days into spring training, and he ended up as their Opening Day starter. He posted a 3.99 ERA in six starts before Baltimore traded him to Atlanta the day before the trade deadline. In three starts for the Braves before elbow inflammation ended his season, Milone posted a 14.90 ERA.
Because of the season’s structure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the only players who could be traded were those included in teams' player pools. As a result, each of the player-for-player trades the Orioles made this season involved at least one player to be named later. Before the season concluded, the Orioles opened space in their player pool to add the players to be named from trading Richard Bleier to the Miami Marlins, Mychal Givens to the Colorado Rockies and Miguel Castro to the New York Mets, receiving three Dominican teenagers.
The players to be named from the Houston Astros for Hector Velázquez are still to be announced.