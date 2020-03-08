Orioles supporting Trey Mancini during medical issue: ‘To see him go through what he’s going through is very difficult.'

“He’s going to go through a lot this next week, two weeks, mostly off-the-field emotional stuff,” Cobb said. “I think he’s going to grow from all of it. Grow closer to his family, his loved ones, appreciate certain things in life we just all take for granted each and every day. And, when things like this happen, you get a new perspective of life, and I think that’s what’s going to go on here and I think it’s going to carry onto the baseball field as well and he’s going to realize what an opportunity he has to put that uniform back on.”