Orioles star Trey Mancini pens essay on colon cancer treatment: ‘I want everybody to know that I’m OK'

Mancini wrote: “That didn’t change the fact that the news was really tough — just shocking, to be honest. I was young … And without the Orioles I never would have caught this before it may have been too late. There was really no indication that anything was wrong other than me just feeling a little more tired than normal. Everything that comes up when you Google colon cancer? I didn’t have any of it. And so without that second blood test I probably would not have discovered the tumor until I had a total blockage of my colon. Instead, from the day I was diagnosed to when the tumor was removed was just six days — March 6 to March 12.”