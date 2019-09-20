Trey Mancini earns 2019 Most Valuable Oriole Award with career year

Denied the chance to be a first-time All-Star earlier this year, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini scored some small amount of consolation Friday when he was named the Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole, given to the team’s best player as voted by the local media.
Mancini, 27, has been the team’s most consistent and productive hitter for the entire season, rarely wavering despite often having to carry the offensive burden on his own. He’s responded by entering Friday batting .286 with a career-best .892 OPS and 34 home runs, with a chance to drive in 100 runs. He’s at 93 entering Friday.
While the Orioles had modest expectations entering this season, the first in what’s expected to be a long-term rebuilding project under executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, Mancini’s role was never in doubt.
Mancini made his major league debut three years ago Friday to bolster the team’s 2016 playoff push, and finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017. He had a slow start in 2018, but rebounded with a strong second half, and was instantly the most visible Oriole at the beginning of this rebuilding process, because of Mark Trumbo’s injury and Chris Davis’ decline.
He responded with a season that’s among the most productive in baseball. Only the Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman and Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon — both candidates for Most Valuable Player in their leagues — have at least 34 home runs, 35 doubles and 100 runs scored. His first-half production was among the best of any outfielder in baseball, but he didn’t make the All-Star Game, with Major League Baseball choosing left-hander John Means as the Orioles’ representative instead.
But Mancini now joins a list including Adam Jones (2018), Jonathan Schoop (2017), Manny Machado (2016) and Davis (2013 and 2015) among notable recent winners of the award. Others receiving votes included Hanser Alberto, John Means, Renato Núñez, Anthony Santander and Jonathan Villar.
