Orioles’ Trey Mancini exits in first inning vs. Twins after fouling ball off hands

After delivering his American League-leading 39th hit of the season in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini exited the game with an apparent hand injury.

Two pitches before singling into center field, his 12th hit in 23 first-inning at-bats, Mancini swung on a 91.7 mph inside fastball mph from Twins right-hander José Berríos. The ball ricocheted off Mancini’s hands and went foul.

Upon arriving at first base, Mancini was examined by the team’s medical staff and removed from the game. Hanser Alberto entered as a pinch runner for Mancini and took over at second base in the bottom of the first. Stevie Wilkerson, who was starting at second, instead began the game in right field in place of Mancini.

This story will be updated.

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz