Orioles’ Trey Mancini to have ‘non-baseball medical procedure, and is going to miss some time’

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who has taken on a starring role in recent years as a bright spot in the team’s rebuild, is having "a non-baseball medical procedure and is going to miss some time,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
“We love Trey, and we’re going to respect his privacy in this thing and we’ll have more information as we know more,” Hyde said after Saturday’s spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Asked how Mancini was handling the situation, Hyde said: “I think like anybody else who’s going to have further tests done, all I can say is we’re thinking about him. We’re just going to respect his privacy in this whole thing. We hate to see Trey miss time, but hopefully it’s not too long.”
Mancini didn’t attend Saturday’s game against the Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Mancini last played in a Grapefruit League game on Monday when he took two at-bats in a start that was planned to be short, as he wanted to play but wasn’t feeling well. He didn’t make the trip across Florida to play either of the team’s two games on the east coast of Florida this week, and Saturday marked his fifth game out of the lineup.
While he was one of the earliest-reporting position players to camp, Mancini missed a few days of early workouts due to an illness that was going around the clubhouse as well.
Since debuting at the end of 2016, Mancini has been one of the more popular players on an Orioles team in transition. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, hitting 24 home runs while batting .293. He matched that home run total in 2018 despite an unproductive first half of the season, and was awarded Most Valuable Oriole honors in 2019 thanks to his career-high 35 home runs with an .899 OPS.
In 462 major league games, Mancini is batting .276/.335/.485 with 86 home runs.