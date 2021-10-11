Trey Mancini hopes to return to Orioles in 2022, but if not, ‘he’s happy with what he left in Baltimore’

As a player entering his final year of salary arbitration before reaching free agency, Mancini is a logical trade candidate for an Orioles team that doesn’t appear as if it will be approaching contention in 2022. Throughout the season, Mancini has reiterated how much he loves Baltimore and how he doesn’t think his tenure here is over yet. He did so after the Orioles’ last home game before this year’s trade deadline and again as he prepared for the final series of the season in Toronto.