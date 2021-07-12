xml:space="preserve">
MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Time, channel, who’s competing, and how to watch Orioles’ Trey Mancini

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 12, 2021 4:27 PM

In his season back after missing all of 2020 battling colon cancer, Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini is in the eight-player field for Monday night’s Home Run Derby at the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field in Denver.

Here’s how to watch Mancini on Monday night:

What channel is the Home Run Derby on?

The All-Star event is on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m., with a Statcast-centric broadcast on ESPN. A live stream is also available for ESPN+ and fuboTV subscribers.

Who is Mancini competing against?

In addition to Mancini, the participants are Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, Royals catcher Salvador Pérez, and New York Mets first baseman and reigning champion Pete Alonso.

Orioles' Trey Mancini will compete in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby in Denver Monday night.
Orioles' Trey Mancini will compete in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby in Denver Monday night. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

What is the Derby’s format?

The eight participants were seeded based on the number of home runs they’ve hit in 2021 and paired up. Mancini’s pinch-hit, game-tying home run in Sunday’s first-half finale was his 16th of the year, and as the sixth seed, he’ll face No. 3 seed Olson in the first round.

Whoever hits the most home runs in the allotted time of four minutes per rounds will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the Gallo-Story matchup. There is no limit on swings, only time. Hitting two balls 440 feet — which might happen frequently in Denver’s altitude — gives batters an extra 30 seconds.

Who’s throwing to Mancini?

Notre Dame pitching coach Chuck Ristano was Mancini’s pitcher nine years ago when Mancini won the Big East Conference’s home run derby as a sophomore for the Fighting Irish. They promised each other then that if Mancini ever participated in the major league event, Ristano would pitch to him again.

Mancini delivered on that promise.

