Orioles star Trey Mancini reportedly invited to compete in Home Run Derby, bringing comeback story to national stage

The 29-year-old was voted Most Valuable Oriole in 2019, a season in which he hit 35 home runs with 97 RBIs and put up an .899 OPS. Among the largest All-Star snubs that year, Mancini has a tough task cracking the American League squad this year given the depth at first base and designated hitter. Each team is required to have one All-Star, but with Baltimore having the AL’s worst record and Cedric Mullins performing as one of the top outfielders in baseball, it would be tough for two Orioles to squeeze onto the team.