Orioles’ Trey Mancini crushes first home run in return from colon cancer

As he did in Thursday’s home opener, Trey Mancini paused before his first at-bat Saturday as members of the Camden Yards crowd stood and applauded. He did not wait long to give those Orioles fans a reason to stay on their feet.
Mancini crushed the first pitch he saw from Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards for a home run, his first in a regular-season game since he hit his 35th of the 2019 season. During Orioles spring training, Mancini said he wouldn’t consider his return from last March’s colon cancer diagnosis complete until he took the field on Opening Day. He crossed that benchmark off his list, with Saturday’s shot offering the latest proof that he’s rounding back into his old form.
He had struggled to this point in his return, with five hits in 28 at-bats and strikeouts in more than a third of his plate appearances. It would’ve been hard to tell by how he jumped on Richard’s first offering. The solo home run launched off his bat at 111.9 mph, per Statcast, the hardest an Oriole has hit a homer since July 2019 and the third hardest of Mancini’s career.
The blast cut Baltimore’s early 2-0 deficit in half, and Anthony Santander went deep on the next pitch to even the score, prompting even more cheers from an audience that has been continually supportive of Mancini. He said Thursday’s ovations, which came both during pregame introductions and before each of his plate appearances, caused him to have to “fight back some tears.”
“It was nothing short of what I expected,” Mancini said afterward. “We have the best fans in baseball here and no matter what, they love us, and that showed today and meant the world to me. … I have goose bumps thinking about it still.”
