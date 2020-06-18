Orioles’ Trey Mancini partners with Colorectal Cancer Alliance to promote awareness

“We are pleased to partner with Trey and the Orioles organization to help raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer,” Sapienza said in a statement. “We just released our annual Never Too Young Survey Report that highlights the sad reality that diagnoses among those under 50 are on the rise, and our younger population is being misdiagnosed or their symptoms overlooked in the exam room. Trey’s willingness to share his story and use his platform to advocate and bring awareness will go a long way in saving lives.”