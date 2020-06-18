Orioles’ Trey Mancini partners with Colorectal Cancer Alliance to promote awareness

As he faces his own battle with colon cancer, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has taken a step to promote awareness of the disease for others.
Mancini has partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and joined the organization’s “Never Too Young” advisory board, the Orioles announced Thursday. The board advocates for young-onset patients and survivors of colon cancer.
In support of the Alliance, the Orioles are selling T-shirts with “F16HT” across the front, a slogan developed using Mancini’s jersey number. All proceeds from the $25 shirts, available at Orioles.com/Auctions, will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services.
Mancini turned 28 in March, about a week after he learned of his colon cancer diagnosis. A malignant tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy that was prompted after his iron levels were found to be unusually lower during a routine physical as part of spring training.
He soon shared publicly that he had stage-3 colon cancer and wanted to promote the importance of getting checked for the disease to others his age who might consider themselves too young to be affected.
“I’ve learned firsthand that colon cancer doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age,” Mancini said in a statement. “One in 10 colorectal cancer patients are diagnosed before age 50. While I never thought I would be in this position, I am fortunate to have a platform that allows me to help others. I’m looking forward to partnering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness and help support my fellow fighters.”
Mancini said in May that he hoped to advocate for awareness of colon cancer. Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, said then that Mancini’s platform would go a long way in that effort, noting there aren’t as many visible spokespeople for colorectal cancer as there are for other forms of the disease.
In 2019, Mancini led the Orioles in several major offensive categories and was named Most Valuable Oriole. He was the only player in the American League with at least 38 doubles and 35 home runs.
Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the country and the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer. Awareness and early detection are vital, as colorectal cancer has a five-year survival rate of 90% in its early stages.
“We are pleased to partner with Trey and the Orioles organization to help raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer,” Sapienza said in a statement. “We just released our annual Never Too Young Survey Report that highlights the sad reality that diagnoses among those under 50 are on the rise, and our younger population is being misdiagnosed or their symptoms overlooked in the exam room. Trey’s willingness to share his story and use his platform to advocate and bring awareness will go a long way in saving lives.”