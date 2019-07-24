Orioles’ Trey Mancini’s path to the majors followed Christian Walker’s, but only one saw it through in Baltimore

"There were a lot similar skill-set guys, and only so much room," Walker said. "For whatever reason, they picked Trey — not picked, but he got to fill in those roles and the voids for them. That's who they felt like they wanted. I think it worked out good for everybody. A fresh set of eyes and coming over here was arguably one of the better things to happen in my career, just a new start. I think it ended up working out for everybody."