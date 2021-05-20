Trey Mancini’s breakout game comes at fitting time for Orioles as Chris Davis’ season officially ends | ANALYSIS

He held his own in left field for two years, then played at an All-Star level in right field in 2019, even if he wasn’t chosen as one. He probably would have played less outfield and started to wrestle first base back from an ever-struggling Davis in 2020 had it not been for his diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer in spring training. But upon his return this year, it was made clear by the team that Mancini would play first base and Davis would be on the bench.