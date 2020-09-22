As Trey Mancini finishes chemotherapy, Orioles deliver team photo signed with congratulatory messages

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who has missed the entire season after a spring training physical led to him being diagnosed with colon cancer, completed his six-month chemotherapy treatment Monday.
Mancini’s girlfriend, Sara Perlman, tweeted a picture of him leaving the hospital after his final round Monday.
“What a six months it has been,” she said. “I’ve never been more proud.”
The Orioles marked the end of his treatment by delivering a signed team photo with congratulatory messages from players and staff around the edges. The team is pictured wearing #F16HT T-shirts, a reference to the outfielder’s number, that have been worn in support of Mancini all season.
“I don’t know what to say,” Mancini said in a video on the team’s social media channels. “I’m speechless now. This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten, and I’m always going to cherish this.”
Mancini’s absence has been felt from the Orioles from the day of his diagnosis.
In early March, an examination that was prompted by low iron levels in his entry physical revealed a malignant tumor in his colon. Mancini had surgery to remove it March 12 — the same day spring training shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic — and began chemotherapy a few weeks later.
Through it all, Mancini has maintained good spirits. In April, he said he typically had a few tough days after the 36-hour chemotherapy round, but was able to be active in the second week of the two-week cycles.
Manager Brandon Hyde, asked ahead of Sunday’s home finale if Mancini was his everyday first baseman, said he hadn’t thought that far ahead yet.