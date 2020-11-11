Trey Mancini hopeful to rejoin Orioles, continue colon cancer advocacy in 2021: ‘Back to being myself’

Although he noted numerous times that he feels “totally like myself,” Mancini knows his own cancer battle is in some ways still continuing. He was unsure how the pandemic’s continuance into next year would affect his return but acknowledged that as a cancer survivor, he could be more susceptible to the virus' effects. Over the next year, he’ll get screened every three months, and then every six months for several years after that, checking that there’s no recurrence of the cancer.